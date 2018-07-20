Sadio Mane Handed New Liverpool Shirt Number as Reward for Starring Role Last Season

By 90Min
July 20, 2018

The number 10 Liverpool jersey vacated by Philippe Coutinho in January has been filled by Sadio Mane, the club have announced.

It is a reflection of Mane's status as one of Liverpool's most important players, and a reward for an excellent season last year in which he scored 20 goals, seven of which came in the Champions League knockout stages.

Mane had been wearing number 19 for Liverpool since his arrival from Southampton in 2016, but Coutinho's departure to Barcelona in January opened up a vacancy which Mane is worthy to fill.

Mane was named Liverpool's player of the season in his first year at the club as he quickly adapted to life on Merseyside.

He had his thunder stolen by the brilliant Mo Salah last season but he still played a major part in Europe's most devastating front three alongside Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

They scored 91 goals between them in all competitions, with Salah scoring 44, Firmino 27, and Mane 20. Mane's goals were evenly divided between the Premier League and the Champions League, with 10 in each.

The likes of John Barnes, Michael Owen and Luis Garcia have worn number 10 for Liverpool during the Premier League era, so it carries with it a lot of responsibility.

Liverpool have promised that any supporters who have already purchased a 'Mane 19' jersey for the 2018/19 season will be able to exchange it for a 'Mane 10' shirt at no extra cost.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)