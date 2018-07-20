Sadio Mane Handed New Liverpool Shirt Number as Reward for Starring Role Last Season

The number 10 Liverpool jersey vacated by Philippe Coutinho in January has been filled by Sadio Mane, the club have announced.

It is a reflection of Mane's status as one of Liverpool's most important players, and a reward for an excellent season last year in which he scored 20 goals, seven of which came in the Champions League knockout stages.

Sadio Mane will wear the No.10 shirt for #LFC for the 18/19 season. 🔴https://t.co/Z1oIR836lM pic.twitter.com/9wGXMiJtH0 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 20, 2018

Mane had been wearing number 19 for Liverpool since his arrival from Southampton in 2016, but Coutinho's departure to Barcelona in January opened up a vacancy which Mane is worthy to fill.

Mane was named Liverpool's player of the season in his first year at the club as he quickly adapted to life on Merseyside.

He had his thunder stolen by the brilliant Mo Salah last season but he still played a major part in Europe's most devastating front three alongside Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

They scored 91 goals between them in all competitions, with Salah scoring 44, Firmino 27, and Mane 20. Mane's goals were evenly divided between the Premier League and the Champions League, with 10 in each.

The likes of John Barnes, Michael Owen and Luis Garcia have worn number 10 for Liverpool during the Premier League era, so it carries with it a lot of responsibility.

Liverpool have promised that any supporters who have already purchased a 'Mane 19' jersey for the 2018/19 season will be able to exchange it for a 'Mane 10' shirt at no extra cost.