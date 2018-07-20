West Ham United & Wolves Set for Transfer Tug of War Over Juventus Midfielder

West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers have both made progress in their attempts to sign Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro.

Sturaro's future in Italy has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks, with several different Premier League teams being linked with a move for the 25-year-old.

However, Tuttosport are now reporting that West Ham and Wolves are leading the race to sign the Italian international, with a fee of around €20m believed to be enough to secure the midfielder's services.

Although the Italian news outlet are unsure as to where Sturaro's final destination will be, they are convinced that he will move to the Premier League.

Speaking in July, Sturaro's agent Carlo Volpi confirmed that the most realistic destination for his player was England.

Filippo Alfero/GettyImages

"All offers from China have been refused because of the young age of the player- his words," Volpi said, as quoted by ilBiancoNero.

"And the Spanish offers have also faded due to the lack of economic strength, leaving England the first choice for Stefano" his agent concluded.

Sturaro has won four league titles in four years with the Italian giants but has struggled to start regularly under Massimiliano Allegri.





His lack of game time since moving from Genoa has made it increasingly likely that Sturaro will move during this transfer window.