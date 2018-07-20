Wolves Face Competition From Turkish Giants as AC Milan Confirm Andre Silva Is Available for Loan

July 20, 2018

Portuguese forward Andre Silva is facing a loan move away from Milan, as sporting director Massimo Mirabelli confirms Wolves and Galatasaray interest.

Despite a lot of hype surrounding the young forward, Silva failed to make a lasting impression in Milan during the 2017/18 season. He could only muster two goals in almost 1000 minutes on the pitch, sparking rumours of an exit from the club.

According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo, Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso is a fan of the forward, and wants to give him a chance to impress during pre-season. However, despite Gattuso's positive attitude towards Silva, Milan director Mirabelli confirmed that a loan move for the known Wolves target could well be on the table.

Mirabelli, as quoted by O Jogo, said: "We have invested heavily in André and Gattuso will still test him on the pitch. If it does not work, we want him to play in a top club." 

According to the report he than confirmed that offers had come in from both Wolves and Galatasaray.

It's understood that Mirabelli's latest comments have spurred the Turkish giants into making another bid for the talented forward, though it's unclear as to whether they would be looking for a loan deal or a permanent one.


Silva's Milan career appears to be hanging on by a thread, and whilst a strong pre-season showing could sway the club to keep him on, it looks as if Silva will be playing his football elsewhere next season.

