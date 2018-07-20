Yellow Is the Colour: Chelsea Launch Brand New 2018/19 Nike Away Kit in Return to Tradition

Chelsea have launched their brand new Nike away kit for the 2018/19 season, marking a return to the classic yellow colour that hasn't been seen since the 2014/15 title winning campaign.





Yellow has traditionally been an away colour for Chelsea over the last half century and was originally made famous by the team of the 1970s.

Image by Jamie Spencer

Image by Jamie Spencer

Featuring the Yokohama Tyres branding in blue and red, the shirt follows the current 2018 Nike template with regard to the neckline and patterned sleeves design.

On the neckline reads, 'Football is the game', the second line of the famous Chelsea anthem, 'Blue is the Colour'. The first line from the song is featured on the home kit, launched back in May, and ties the two new strips to the club and its history.

Eden Hazard and N'Golo Kante, both players who have been linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge in recent weeks, have been used in promotional images for the launch.

Chelsea will wear the new yellow kit for the first time when they face Inter in France for an International Champions Cup friendly on 28th July. Prior to that, the team will play it first game under new manager Maurizio Sarri against Perth Glory in Australia on 23rd July.