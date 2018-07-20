'Yes, Yes, Yes!' Spurs Fans Go Wild After Crystal Palace Star Hints Interest at White Hart Lane Move

By 90Min
July 20, 2018

Tottenham fans have been reacting to the news that Wilfried Zaha could be becoming a Spurs player this summer, and it seems he has unanimous support from the club's fanbase.

The Sun reported on Friday that the Ivorian has rejected a new £120,000 p/w deal at Crystal Palace and wants Spurs to step up their interest, in the hope that he can join Mauricio Pochettino's side. 

Despite the north London club tying down manager Pochettino and talisman Harry Kane to new deals earlier this summer, Tottenham are yet to sign a new player during this transfer window, which is particularly worrying considering the transfer window closes in three weeks' time.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Yet Zaha's latest interest in joining, along with the news that the club are in advanced talks with Aston Villa over the potential signing of Jack Grealish, means that Tottenham are finally starting to get matters over the line ahead of the new Premier League season.

The Eagles value Zaha between £60m and £70m though, which could prove to be a stumbling block for Spurs in their pursuit for the winger. The north London club are also reportedly competing with fellow Premier League sides West Ham United and Everton for Zaha's signature.

However, these issues have not stopped Spurs fans getting excited about the prospect of the Ivorian switching south London to the north of the capital....

Some fans, in fairness, are simply delighted that there is finally some transfer speculation to talk about after a dull window so far for Spurs....

