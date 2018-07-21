Ander Herrera Admits He's Hoping for Contract Extension at 'Best Team in the UK' Man Utd

By 90Min
July 21, 2018

Ander Herrera hopes to sign a new contract at Manchester United, describing the Red Devils as "the best team in the UK".

Herrera is into the last 12 months of his contract at Old Trafford but he wants to extend his stay beyond 2019, and the club is expected to draw up a new contract for the Spaniard in due course.

And Herrera indicated that he would sign a new deal without question.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

“I’m happy in the club and I love the fans," he said, as quoted by Goal.com.

“I’m playing for the best team in the UK, so my first intention is to stay because I love what I do and I love where I am.”

Herrera is one of only two men to win United's player of the season award in the past five years, winning the award for the 2016/17 campaign. David De Gea has won the prize in each of the other four seasons.

United finished second in the league last year, their highest finish since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, but they did not manage to win a trophy.

Herrera vowed that United would not be so complacent in the upcoming campaign.

“We have to be at least as good as we were last season in the league, but try to make less mistakes," he said. “Some league games, they’re fights and they’re wars. We have to be ready for it. We were for most of the games, but we made a couple of mistakes that we need to fix."

Herrera set up United's first goal of pre-season as he hit the post before Juan Mata netted an equaliser in United's draw against Club America this week.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)