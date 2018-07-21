Arsenal Legend Thierry Henry Lined Up by Aston Villa in Case of Steve Bruce Departure

By 90Min
July 21, 2018

Former Arsenal and Barcelona striker Thierry Henry is on a shortlist of candidates to take over as Aston Villa manager - should the club's new owners relieve Steve Bruce of his duties.

Villa announced on Friday that Egyptian group NSWE, a company jointly owned by businessman Nassef Shawiri and American investor Wes Edens, have bought 55% of the Midlands club from former owner Tony Xia. The Chinese businessman was forced to distance himself from the club, after nearly taking Villa into administration for failing to pay a tax bill.

And the Daily Mail claim that the new owners are considering bringing their own manager in and have identified Henry as one of the candidates. 

However, Shawiri and Edens could still call upon current manager Bruce to remain in charge of Villa for the forthcoming season after the former Sunderland and Hull City manager took the Midlands club into the Championship play-off final last season, where they lost 1-0 to Fulham

Henry retired from football in December 2014 and is currently the assistant manager of the Belgium national team. Working alongside former Everton and Wigan manager Roberto Martinez, he helped the Red Devils to a third-placed finish at this summer's World Cup over in Russia.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

The Frenchman also announced after the tournament that he would be leaving his role as a Sky Sports pundit to concentrate on a potential managerial career, so an approach from Villa would be very welcome for the 40-year-old. 

A move to Villa would see Henry return to the English game after putting himself in a legendary status following his career at Arsenal. The former striker scored 228 goals in 376 appearances for the Gunners over two spells, winning two Premier League titles, two FA Cup and a Champions League runner-up medal in 2006.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Henry also won four Premier League Golden Boot awards in eight seasons in north London, while the Frenchman also holds the Premier League record for most assists in a single season (20).

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)