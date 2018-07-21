Brighton Reject Double Bid From Hull City for Jiri Skalak & Oliver Norwood

Brighton have reportedly rejected two bids from Hull for winger Jiri Skalak and central midfielder Oliver Norwood.

Tigers boss Nigel Adkins is keen to strengthen in the middle of the park this summer, but the Seagulls are not willing to let their players go easily despite having signed eight players already during the current window.

Adkins has actually worked with Norwood before, and is fully aware of his talent. The former Reading boss signed him for the Royals back in 2014, and the midfielder went on to be a complete success during his time in Berkshire.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

And now it seems Adkins wants more of the same a little further north in England; and submitted a bid for both him and his Brighton teammate Skalak ahead of the new Championship season.

However, according to Sky Sports, both offers have been rebuffed by the Premier League club - despite a huge influx of new arrivals making their way to the Amex Stadium this summer.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

In fact, Chris Hughton is believed to be keen to continue his recruitment drive in order to prepare his side for their second season in the top flight - very cautious of the 'second season syndrome' stigma that lies around following a successful debut campaign.

August 11 sees Brighton kick off their Premier League campaign against Watford. The south coast outfit travel to Vicarage Road in hopes of kicking their season off with a win.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

If Norwood and Skalak are to not be part of that side, it appears that Adkins may have to go back in with an improved offer.