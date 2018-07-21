Chelsea Reject Third Willian Bid as Barcelona Remain Far Short of Blues' Asking Price

By 90Min
July 21, 2018

Barcelona have had a third bid for Chelsea winger Willian rejected, with the Blues fervently sticking to their €80m valuation of the 29-year-old.

After Barca's second bid of €59m was rejected, they returned with an offer of €61m. But this has also been turned down within hours, and it is threatening to become the new transfer saga of the summer.

Sport claims that Manchester United are also interested in signing Willian, but Maurizio Sarri wants to keep him at Stamford Bridge and it seems that this story may have some way to go yet.

Barcelona felt that Chelsea were in a vulnerable state where they could be stripped of their best assets, due to missing out on a place in the 2018/19 Champions League.

Barça's rivals Real Madrid are hoping to take advantage of this situation as well, as they have been heavily linked with a double move for the Belgian pair of Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois.

Chelsea, despite their damaged status, are in no mood to sell on the cheap, but they will consider selling Willian at the right price. He will turn 30 on the eve of the new season, so he may be entering the twilight years of his career.

Mundo Deportivo reports that Barcelona have offered Ousmane Dembele to Chelsea as a makeweight, but the Blaugrana vociferously deny these claims.

They claim that Dembele will not leave the Nou Camp under any circumstances, and his place in the squad will be unaffected even if Willian arrives as a rival on the right wing.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)