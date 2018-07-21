Chris Hughton Reveals Remaining Brighton Transfer Plans in Busy Window

Chris Hughton believes that Brighton's transfer business is almost done for the summer, as he estimates that the Seagulls will only make two more signings before the season starts.

South African striker Percy Tau became the Seagulls' seventh signing of the summer this week as Hughton has bolstered his squad in most areas of the field.

One of the few departments in which Brighton are yet to strengthen is out wide. Anthony Knockaert and Jose Izquierdo were the first choice wingers in the second half of last season and Solly March has signed a new contract at the Amex Stadium.

But with Jiri Skalak on his way out, Hughton wants another wideman to add to the ranks, and he is also seeking a fourth centre back following the sale of Connor Goldson to Rangers.

"I think we are very close. I don’t see a lot more business being done," Hughton told the Argus. “We are still looking to strengthen if we can.

"We are used to having four centre-backs and four in the wide area. Jiri is here but I don’t think it is any secret he will probably go.

"I’m looking at two players for each position. We are flexible in the wide areas because we have Pascal [Gross] who can play out wide. But those are the only two areas where we are looking."





Sources in the Netherlands believe that the new wide man could be Alireza Jahanbakhsh, who became the first Asian player to win the golden boot in a major European league last season for AZ Alkmaar.