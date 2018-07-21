Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Wants Juventus to Sign Marcelo

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly told his new club to sign Real Madrid full back Marcelo within his first 24 hours at the Italian club. 

By 90Min
July 21, 2018

The Brazil international has seen speculation over his future increase following Ronaldo's departure, with the pair known to have grown close after spending nine years as teammates at the Bernabeu. 

The Portugal international completed a €100m move to Turin earlier this month and according to Spanish outlet, Sport, Ronaldo asked Juventus to sign his former Real teammate.

Marcelo fuelled rumors of an exit after paying tribute to Ronaldo on Instagram, where he left a comment which definitely raised some eyebrows, as he said: "Soon we’ll be together again."

However, having only signed a new contract last summer in a deal which runs until 2022, a deal for Marcelo would not prove to be easy.  

The report claims a move for Marcelo from Juventus would require the Serie A giants to part with their own left back, Alex Sandro - who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain. 

The renewed speculation comes after Marcelo made a surprise appearance at Real's training ground this week to meet with new manager Julen Lopetegui, who replaced Zinedine Zidane earlier this summer. 

Furthermore, FIFA agent, Beppe Accardi, reportedly said of Marcelo: "Marcelo joining Juventus is something I believe could happen."

The Brazil international has been with Real Madrid for 11 years, where he has made a total of 452 appearances for the club, with an impressive return of 33 goals and 86 assists.

