Dortmund Swoop for Bournemouth Target Diego Rico With €18m Bid for Spanish Left Back

July 21, 2018

Borussia Dortmund have put the cat among the pigeons in the race to sign Leganes defender Diego Rico, coming in strongly with an €18m bid.

The Spanish left back has been a target for both Bournemouth and Real Sociedad, but it appears that Dortmund may have usurped both with the bid that could snare the 25-year-old.

Leganes will accept the offer if Dortmund raise it slightly to €20m, which is the release clause that is written into Rico's contract. Sport claims that negotiations are now advancing apace.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

This news will come as a disappointment to Bournemouth, who turned their attentions to Rico last week after moving on from Celtic's Kieran Tierney. The Cherries' €10m bid was not considered adequate to tempt Leganes though.

Real Sociedad's offer was a bit closer to the mark. Though it started out at €11m, it would rise to around €17m with additional variables. However, this remains short of Dortmund's bid, and only a late renewed effort from the San Sebastian club would bring them back into contention.

Dortmund have tried to tempt Leganes by offering loan players in a part exchange deal, but the Spanish club have held out for a cash-only transfer so that they can continue to bolster their squad with new permanent signings.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Rico would jump at the chance to go to Dortmund, as it is a move which makes sense from a financial and a footballing perspective.

He would significantly increase his wage packet and would also have the opportunity to play Champions League football for the first time in his career.

