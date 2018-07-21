Dortmund Swoop for Bournemouth Target Diego Rico With €18m Bid for Spanish Left Back

Borussia Dortmund have put the cat among the pigeons in the race to sign Leganes defender Diego Rico, coming in strongly with an €18m bid.

The Spanish left back has been a target for both Bournemouth and Real Sociedad, but it appears that Dortmund may have usurped both with the bid that could snare the 25-year-old.

Leganes will accept the offer if Dortmund raise it slightly to €20m, which is the release clause that is written into Rico's contract. Sport claims that negotiations are now advancing apace.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

This news will come as a disappointment to Bournemouth, who turned their attentions to Rico last week after moving on from Celtic's Kieran Tierney. The Cherries' €10m bid was not considered adequate to tempt Leganes though.

Real Sociedad's offer was a bit closer to the mark. Though it started out at €11m, it would rise to around €17m with additional variables. However, this remains short of Dortmund's bid, and only a late renewed effort from the San Sebastian club would bring them back into contention.

Dortmund have tried to tempt Leganes by offering loan players in a part exchange deal, but the Spanish club have held out for a cash-only transfer so that they can continue to bolster their squad with new permanent signings.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Rico would jump at the chance to go to Dortmund, as it is a move which makes sense from a financial and a footballing perspective.

He would significantly increase his wage packet and would also have the opportunity to play Champions League football for the first time in his career.