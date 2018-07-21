Everton Consider Selling Leicester & Crystal Palace Target as Toffees Close in on Richarlison

Yannick Bolasie's time at Everton could be close to finishing, as clubs begin to circle for the winger. The Toffees are heavily linked with a £40m plus move for Watford's Richarlison, and are willing to listen to offers for the DR Congo international to help offset the expensive outlay.

Since his move to Goodison Park two years ago, Bolasie hasn't exactly set the pitch alight. In that time, he's only managed 29 appearances in total for Everton - as a result of ongoing injury problems keeping him off the pitch.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Now, the Toffees could be set to sell the man they paid £25m for back in 2016, and while the club isn't actively seeking to get him off their books, they are willing to see what other clubs are offering - keeping an open mind to his departure.

That is, according to Liverpool Echo, who claim that Leicester, Crystal Palace, Fenerbahce and Fulham are all keen on the wide man.

With Richarlison's £50m move to Everton expected any day now, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Bolasie's game time drop even further.

The report has no mention of any potential fee, but it does explain that Bolasie hasn't travelled with the club to Portugal - only fuelling speculation of his exit. Instead, he remains in the UK, nursing a stomach bug.

Bolasie is yet to feature in any of his side's pre-season matches so far this summer. Theo Walcott is another who hasn't managed any game time yet as he battles his way through an ankle problem.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

In other news, Cuco Martina and Ademola Lookman have also remained behind as the rest of the squad makes its way to Iberia - these reasons, too, are due to injury and illness.