Former Arsenal Favourite Ray Parlour Claims £15m-Rated Gunners Star Is a Bargain for Suitors

Former Arsenal star Ray Parlour has suggested that someone should take a chance on Danny Welbeck, if the Gunners are looking to sell him this summer.

Welbeck has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates following the acquisitions of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, sparking rumours of a potential exit this summer.

Arsenal are currently in the midst of an overhaul under new manager Unai Emery and would be willing to listen to offers for the 27-year-old, with Everton listed among those interested.

Parlour, whilst speaking to TalkSPORT, suggested that Welbeck could be an astute signing for a number of clubs given the fact that he could be a relatively cheap option for a number of sides looking to improve their attacking options.

"He should be in his prime now, he needs to play on a regular basis and whether he’s gonna get that opportunity, I don’t think he will at Arsenal with the players in front of him," Parlour said.

"He’s got so many players in front of him that he might want to play first-team football.

"With the money bounding around now for players, like £50m-plus for not brilliant players, but average players, then £15m you’d think: ‘I’d take that chance.’"

Parlour also added that Welbeck could be a perfect addition to a number of sides to due to presence he provides off the pitch.

He continued: "I think he’s great for the dressing room. I think he’s a real lively guy Danny.

"So he can bring that to the team as well. But I think that so many clubs would be in for Danny Welbeck."