Off With His Hair! Olivier Giroud Promises to Fulfil Pledge Following World Cup Success

Olivier Giroud's well groomed hair is set to be a thing of the past after the France and Chelsea striker confirmed he is to follow through on his promise of completely shaving his head.

The 31-year-old Chelsea forward had promised that if France won the World Cup this summer he would say goodbye to his famous locks, and he has now confirmed that he is a man of his word.

Olivier Giroud confirms he will shave his head bald: "I only have one word, so I will respect it. My wife wants me to do it after the baptism of our son on Sunday. Hugo Lloris also said he'd do it." (Nice-Matin) — Get French Football News (@GFFN) July 21, 2018

The striker was one of a number of French players who declared they would partake in forfeits should Les Bleus lift the prestigious trophy, and he has now confirmed the deed will go ahead...on one condition.

He told Nice-Matin, via French Football News: "I only have one rule... so I will respect it. My wife wants me to do it after the baptism of our son on Sunday."





Both Hugo Lloris and Nabil Fekir are also said to be joining him in making the bold decision to go bald, with the Spurs stopper also set to take part in a gruelling forfeit of a pub-crawl in Nice - poor man.

Giroud made a promise that he will shave his head if France win the World Cup and he forgot so they tried to do it to him live 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/n2m8snITZl — AL 🔴⚪️ (@SupaAuba) July 15, 2018

Meanwhile Blaise Matuidi promised to cycle from Paris to Turin, Thomas Lemar will dye his hair and Adil Rami will have to fight Teddy Riner.





The challenges are all intriguing in their own right, but fans across Twitter found it both amusing and hard to fathom Giroud without his hair...



