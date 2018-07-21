Leicester Forward Targeted for Possible Loan Deal by Portuguese Outfit Sporting CP

Leicester City forward Islam Slimani is reportedly a target for former club Sporting CP, as the Portuguese outfit look to get back on course after a rocky summer.

Slimani joined the Foxes from Sporting in 2016 for a club record fee of £29m. His record of 13 goals in 46 games for Leicester is respectable, but since the club appointed Claude Puel the Algerian has seen his playing time become limited.

This lack of game time led the forward to join Newcastle United on loan in January, but an injury hit second half of the season meant he turned out for the Magpies on just four occasions.

According to Sky Sports, Sporting have made an offer to take Slimani back on loan ahead of the 2018/19 season. However it's understood that the East Midlands side would prefer a permanent move for the Algerian and have set an asking price of £18m for him.

Sporting are looking to rebuild their club after a drama filled couple of months which saw fans attack player at their training ground. The fall out was the termination of multiple contracts, including those of Rui Patricio, who was snapped up by Wolves, and William Carvalho, who signed for La Liga side Real Betis.

With Leicester also reportedly looking to offload Ahmed Musa ahead of the new season, it appears Jamie Vardy remains the Foxes' number one striking option. It remains to be seen, however, if Sporting are willing to take Slimani off their hands.