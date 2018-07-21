Liverpool Drop Hint Over Potential Sale of First Team Squad Member With Latest Pre-Season Decision

Danny Ings has been left out of the Liverpool squad that is heading to the USA for the pre-season International Champions Cup.

The striker's omission from the squad could indicate that he is set to leave Anfield this summer, despite impressing during the closing stages of last season. He was thrust into the side after missing the majority of the season through injury and even managed to bag a goal against West Brom.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

His time at Anfield has been plagued by injuries, restricting him to just 25 appearances in three years since he joined from Burnley in 2015. Even when fit his game time has been significantly reduced by the fact that Liverpool's usual front line of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah have been outstanding.

It was confirmed last month that Ings is looking for a way out of Liverpool in search of some consistent first team minutes and his recent omission from the pre-season squad indicates that Liverpool have now come to accept that his departure is an inevitability.

However, according to the Express, the club are citing the reason for the 25-year-old's absence from the squad is down to fitness concerns due to blisters and a minor ankle problem.

Ben Hoskins/GettyImages

He has missed Liverpool's previous three friendlies which demonstrates that he isn't fully fit, but the rumours surrounding his exit seem to be persisting.

No clubs have come out as front runners to land the 25-year-old's signature, but Celtic, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace have all been linked. Southampton have also been linked, but rumours of a potential £20m move were quashed by the Daily Echo.