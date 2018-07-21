Liverpool Starlet Set to Undergo Medical at Rangers as Steven Gerrard Revolution Continues

Liverpool youngster Ryan Kent is set to undergo a medical at Rangers ahead of a proposed season long loan move to the Glaswegian club.

Since taking over as manager of the Gers, Steven Gerrard has been keen to make the most of his links with this boyhood club. Multiple Liverpool players have been linked with a move north of the border, with winger Ryan Kent now on the verge of joining.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

According to Sky Sports, Rangers and Liverpool have already agreed upon the terms of the loan deal which will see Kent spend the season at Rangers. It's understood that the move is only hinging on a medical which is believed to be taking place shortly.

The winger has represented England at U18 and U20 levels and has experience of first team football already, having spent spells at Bundesliga side Freiburg and Championship outfit Bristol City. Despite only making 18 appearances across both loan stints Kent is highly rated.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

Kent will become the latest signing in Steven Gerrard's attempts to challenge Celtic, who have dominated Scottish football in recent years. Gerrard has already made use of his Liverpool connections twice this summer, signing Ovie Ejaria as well as capturing Jon Flanagan on a free transfer.

Gerrard will be hoping that his knowledge of the Liverpool youth squad can help Rangers get back to being the force they once were in Scottish football.