Neymar Defends Diving Antics After Widespread Criticism Following Brazil's World Cup Exit

By 90Min
July 21, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil star Neymar has defended his antics at the World Cup following widespread criticism for his behaviour in Russia.

The 26-year-old, who recently confirmed he'll be staying in Paris this summerwas repeatedly accused of diving and feigning injury during Brazil's World Cup campaign, which came to an end after a quarter final defeat to Belgium.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

As a result, a number of memes have been created mocking the former Barcelona forward, although the Brazilian has come out to defend his actions, insisting it defends himself from sustaining injuries.

"Do you think I want to suffer tackles all of the time? No, it is painful, it hurts," said Neymar, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"After the games I stay back for four or five hours putting on ice, it's complicated but if you haven't experienced that you will never understand. I saw [the jokes], but I took them with a humour."

Despite scoring twice and providing a further two assists, Neymar largely disappointed in Russia as he failed to replicate his PSG form of 28 goals and 16 assists last season, meaning Brazil's wait for a first World Cup since 2002 continues. 

While Neymar received plenty of criticism following his gamesmanship at the World Cup, he believes it's due to his style of football above anything else.

He continued, stating: "Even yesterday I posted on Instagram a joke with the children about it. My football is to dribble, to face the opponent, I can't stand in front of the opponent and say 'my dear, excuse me I want to score a goal', I can't do that.

"I have to dribble past him, I have to try to do something and he will not allow me to go past and he will try to foul me. A lot of time I'm faster and lighter than other players and they tackle me, and the referee is there for that."

