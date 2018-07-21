Simon Mignolet's Agent Reacts to Liverpool's Alisson Capture & Delivers Update on Belgian's Future

Simon Mignolet's agent has confirmed that he is still looking for a solution to his client's lack of playing time at Liverpool, but has underlined the signing of Alisson changes very little for the Belgian.

Mignolet's turbulent time at Anfield appears to be coming to an end with the confirmation of Alisson signing for the Reds. The Belgian has become something of a pariah on Merseyside, with many Liverpool fans bemoaning the multiple mistakes he's made in goal for the Reds.

David Ramos/GettyImages

But Mignolet's agent Nico Vaesen has reiterated that the signing of Alisson will have no effect on his search to find his client more playing time.

Speaking to Walfoot, Vaesen was realistic about what the signing of Alisson would do to Mignolet's chances at Liverpool, but reaffirmed that his job remained the same.

“It [the signing of Alisson] doesn’t change the situation. Our goal is to find a solution for Simon to play and Alisson’s arrival doesn’t change that.

David Rogers/GettyImages

“We know that a player of €60-€70m won’t find himself on the bench. We are looking at the situation and looking for a solution to his playing time. There are options, the next few days will be decisive.”

One of these reported solutions could be the surprising news that surfaced recently as Barcelona expressed an interest in the Belgian. Whilst Mignolet would be back up to Marc-Andre ter Stegen, it's understood that moving to a big club would appeal to the 'keeper.