Simon Mignolet's Agent Reacts to Liverpool's Alisson Capture & Delivers Update on Belgian's Future

By 90Min
July 21, 2018

Simon Mignolet's agent has confirmed that he is still looking for a solution to his client's lack of playing time at Liverpool, but has underlined the signing of Alisson changes very little for the Belgian.

Mignolet's turbulent time at Anfield appears to be coming to an end with the confirmation of Alisson signing for the Reds. The Belgian has become something of a pariah on Merseyside, with many Liverpool fans bemoaning the multiple mistakes he's made in goal for the Reds.

David Ramos/GettyImages

But Mignolet's agent Nico Vaesen has reiterated that the signing of Alisson will have no effect on his search to find his client more playing time.

Speaking to Walfoot, Vaesen was realistic about what the signing of Alisson would do to Mignolet's chances at Liverpool, but reaffirmed that his job remained the same.

“It [the signing of Alisson] doesn’t change the situation. Our goal is to find a solution for Simon to play and Alisson’s arrival doesn’t change that.

David Rogers/GettyImages

“We know that a player of €60-€70m won’t find himself on the bench. We are looking at the situation and looking for a solution to his playing time. There are options, the next few days will be decisive.”

One of these reported solutions could be the surprising news that surfaced recently as Barcelona expressed an interest in the Belgian. Whilst Mignolet would be back up to Marc-Andre ter Stegen, it's understood that moving to a big club would appeal to the 'keeper.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)