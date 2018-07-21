Stoke Set to Lose Yet Another Star Following Relegation as Midfielder Closes in on Galatasaray Move

Things look to be going from bad to worse for Stoke City as fresh reports have claimed Badou Ndiaye is set to join Turkish side Galatasaray.



The Senegalese international joined the Potters in January for £14m and made an instant impact at the bet365 Stadium. He made 13 Premier League appearances and although he only managed two goals and one assist, his physicality and determination on the pitch proved essential for Stoke as they faced a battle for survival.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

Unfortunately his efforts weren't enough to save the Potters as they were relegated to the Championship, and it now looks as though Ndiaye's brief spell at Stoke may soon be over.



According to Turkish media outlet Haberturk , Galatasaray are edging closer towards agreeing a loan deal with the midfielder. Whilst Stoke would prefer a permanent deal for Ndiaye, a lack of interest in the 27-year-old may force Stoke to accept the loan offer in order to offload him this summer.



The report claims that personal terms between the two parties have already been agreed. However, Galatasaray are said to be willing to wait until the English transfer window closes on August 9 - giving Stoke time to find a suitable replacement ahead of the new season.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Fans would already have been downbeat having lost Xherdan Shaqiri to Liverpool for under £14m last week, now it looks as though they may be set to lose yet another vital member of their squad in a short space of time.





They'll will be looking for the club to follow in the footstep of the likes of Newcastle United and Hull City who in recent years have secured a return to England's top flight at the first time of asking.