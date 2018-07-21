VIDEO: Mohamed Salah Reacted Brilliantly After Passing Liverpool's Pre-Season Fitness Test

Liverpool fans are feeling pretty confident ahead of the new season - and rightly so. The club's ambitions have been made clear with the signings of Naby Keita, Fabinho, Xherdan Shaqiri and goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

But the club will need superstar winger Mohamed Salah to be at full fitness if they wish to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title. The Egyptian featured at this summer's World Cup, but only recently returned to training at Liverpool, where he was put through his paces in a lactic fitness test.

David Ramos/GettyImages

The test is simple - jog a lap of the pitch before having a blood sample taken, if the level of lactic acid in the blood exceeds a certain limit, the player is out of the test.

Salah took part in the test alongside Sadio Mane and Marko Grujic, and whilst Grujic has to quit the test, Salah and Mane continue before the Egyptian makes a comment that sums up both his - and Liverpool's - attitude to the coming season.

In the clip from Liverpool's official YouTube channel, Mane and Salah are told to stop running, before Salah asks a member of staff "Can we do it again?".

It's this attitude that plays into Liverpool's style perfectly, the constant pressing of the opposition requires some of the highest fitness levels in the league, and manager Jurgen Klopp will be pleased to see that Salah is once again gearing up for an intense season.