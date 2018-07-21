VIDEO: Mohamed Salah Reacted Brilliantly After Passing Liverpool's Pre-Season Fitness Test

By 90Min
July 21, 2018

Liverpool fans are feeling pretty confident ahead of the new season - and rightly so. The club's ambitions have been made clear with the signings of Naby Keita, Fabinho, Xherdan Shaqiri and goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

But the club will need superstar winger Mohamed Salah to be at full fitness if they wish to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title. The Egyptian featured at this summer's World Cup, but only recently returned to training at Liverpool, where he was put through his paces in a lactic fitness test.

David Ramos/GettyImages

The test is simple - jog a lap of the pitch before having a blood sample taken, if the level of lactic acid in the blood exceeds a certain limit, the player is out of the test.

Salah took part in the test alongside Sadio Mane and Marko Grujic, and whilst Grujic has to quit the test, Salah and Mane continue before the Egyptian makes a comment that sums up both his - and Liverpool's - attitude to the coming season.

In the clip from Liverpool's official YouTube channel, Mane and Salah are told to stop running, before Salah asks a member of staff "Can we do it again?".

It's this attitude that plays into Liverpool's style perfectly, the constant pressing of the opposition requires some of the highest fitness levels in the league, and manager Jurgen Klopp will be pleased to see that Salah is once again gearing up for an intense season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)