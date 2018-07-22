Chelsea Eye up Napoli Forward José Callejón While I Ciucciarelli President Hits Out at Sarri's Raid

Chelsea are believed to be interested in signing Napoli forward José Callejón, while club president Aurelio De Laurentiis has hit out at new Blues manager Mauricio Sarri for attempting to sign multiple players from his former club.





According to CalcioNapoli24, Chelsea manager Mauricio Sarri is eager to lure his former star to Stamford Bridge this summer, having managed him for three seasons in Serie A. It looks set to be a summer of real change for the Blues, as Sarri looks to put his own stamp on a Chelsea side who endured a torrid 2017/18 campaign under fellow Italian Antonio Conte.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

However, the Blues may be thwarted in their quest to sign more players from Sarri's former side, after Napoli president De Laurentiis hit out at the west Londoners, via Goal, for their attempted raid. The film director turned club official said: "These (Napoli) players gave him a lot. He massacred them in his famous training sessions, but they always reacted well."

"After that, he wanted to take my whole team to England and dismantle it. I had to lay down the law to Marina (Granovskaia, director at Chelsea). He wanted Jorginho and I gave him away after talking with Carlo Ancelotti, who told me he was expecting a lot from (Amadou) Diawara and that he wants to play (Marek) Hamšík deeper."

Will Russell/GettyImages

It is unclear whether the Blues will be successful in their move for Callejón, and they run the risk of causing a rift with Napoli should they continue their advances towards their top talents.





Callejón was in fine form under Sarri last season, scoring ten goals and producing ten assists during an impressive campaign out on the right wing.

In other news, Blues striker Álvaro Morata is widely believed to be edging closer to a Stamford Bridge exit, after AC Milan defender Luca Antonini claimed that the club and player have agreed personal terms. It now remains to be seen whether Chelsea will be willing to accept an offer less than the £58m they spent in making Morata their club record signing just last summer.