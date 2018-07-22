Claude Puel Insists Kasper Schmeichel Will Stay at Leicester & Reveals No Offers for Goalkeeper

By 90Min
July 22, 2018

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has said the club has not had any offers for Denmark international Kasper Schmeichel, despite rumoured interest from Chelsea.

Puel is determined to keep the 31-year-old goalkeeper at the King Power Stadium ahead of his second year in charge of the Foxes.

Leicester managed a ninth-placed finish last season under Puel. Schmeichel was also the Foxes' goalkeeper during their 2015/16 title-winning season, keeping 14 clean sheets along the way.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Following his side's 4-1 pre-season win over Notts County, Puel said as quoted by Sky Sports: "I am not troubled about this. Of course Kasper is a very important player for us. He had a very strong World Cup. We need Kasper, with his character, his performance and his consistency."


The 56-year-old French manager was then asked whether Leicester had received any offers for Schmeichel, given the ongoing rumours of Chelsea's interest.

He said: "No. There is no problem with this. There is a lot of speculation at this moment, it is normal."

Schmeichel will face greater competition for his place in the Leicester goal this season, following the club's £12.5m signing of Wales international Danny Ward from Liverpool.

However, Puel was keen to stress that Ward was not signed to replace the Danish goalkeeper, but rather to offer serious competition in order to improve both keepers' respective games.

He explained: "I think he can bring more competition to the squad and more possibilities. It is a good thing to have competition between players in the squad to develop desire. It gives good focus and concentration."

JEWEL SAMAD/GettyImages

While Schmeichel is not expected to move this summer, he is known to be a transfer target of Chelsea.

The Blues' main goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been linked with a move away to Real Madrid, and the London club are said to be considering Schmeichel as a possible replacement, alongside their former goalkeeper Petr Cech.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)