Everton Set to Miss Out on Malcom as Roma Prepare Deal for Bordeaux Attacker

Everton are reportedly set to miss out on signing talented Brazilian attacker Malcom from Bordeaux, with Roma apparently closing-in on the player's signature.

The 21-year-old Brazilian caught the eye of a large number of clubs as far back as January, after an impressive season in Ligue 1.

The Brazilian, who played for the Olympic team in 2016 managed 12 goals and seven assists across 35 league appearances, and demonstrated his pace and attacking prowess in the French top-flight.

Malcom can play on either wing or in a more central role, offering great versatility in the forward positions for whichever club signs him this summer - which increasingly looks likely to be Roma, rather than a Premier League side.

The Brazilian also has a penchant for the spectacular, which had sparked rumours of a move to a number of top English sides - Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham were all linked with the player back in January.

However, Bordeaux resisted and the clubs moved on to other targets. Everton emerged as the Premier League club looking to go back in for the player this summer, and the deal was reportedly quite far along.

Sky Sports’ reporter Kaveh Solhekol revealed on Twitter the Merseyside club were reportedly in advanced talks with Bordeaux over the player, with a £30m deal plus add-ons being discussed.

Everton in advanced talks to sign Bordeaux winger Malcom.

Bordeaux chairman due to meet Everton on Thursday.

£30m deal plus add ons being discussed. 5-year deal worth £80,000 a week. — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 17, 2018

However, on Thursday, Malcom's representative Fernando Garcia confirmed during an interview with Italian radio station TeleRadioStereo, as reported by 101 Great Goals, that he was set to carry out talks with Serie A club Roma. The attacker was also apparently interested in a move to Italy.





Garcia said: "In the next few hours I’ll have contact with [sporting director] Monchi. The player would like to come to Italy."

According to Premium Sport, Roma are confident in securing a deal for the Brazilian and are keen to announce the player's signing next week.

The Rome club are currently believed to be offering £35m, but Bordeaux are said to be holding out for £40m. A compromise to bridge that price gap is widely expected to be agreed in the next few days.