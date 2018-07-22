Harry Kane Keen to Play PL Opener Against Newcastle & Insists Spurs Can Challenge Man City

July 22, 2018

England captain Harry Kane is aiming to play the first game of the Premier League season for Tottenham despite his World Cup exploits.

The forward scored six goals in the tournament to claim the Golden Boot. And with the Londoners set to kick their season off against Newcastle on August 11, he's keen on being ready to play.

"I'm back on August 6 so obviously I'll keep training until then," the striker told Sky Sports News.

"But the Premier League starts on the 11th so we've got to make sure we are fit and ready to go. It's a quick break but that's part and parcel of the World Cup and things like that."

Questioned over his side's transfer business, Kane claimed to be already satisfied with the overall quality in their set-up, but noted that Mauricio Pochettino will get the players he wants.

"That's up to the gaffer and the chairman, and I am sure they will get who they want and get rid of who they want," he continued.

"From our point of view we've just got to focus - we've got a great squad, we're growing and getting better each year, and it's important for us going into the new stadium just to keep progressing."

Regarding a potential title challenge, Kane said: "It will take a very good season [to challenge Manchester City] but we've been up there for the last few years now.

"City had an amazing year last year but the Premier League is tough and it doesn't always happen like that to go year on year so we've just got to focus on ourselves and see what we can do."

