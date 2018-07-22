Journalist Claims Arsenal's Interest in Bayern Munich Ace is 'Genuine' But Doubts Move This Summer

July 22, 2018

Kingsley Coman has been surprisingly linked with Arsenal, as Unai Emery tries to secure an unstoppable winger before the end of the transfer market.

The Gunners have broken their piggy bank quite frequently over the last couple of months and have brought in some excellent additions to their squad. 

Stephan Lichtsteiner, Bernd Leno, Lucas Torreira, Sokratis and Matteo Guendouzi have arrived in north London, with the Gunners spending a total of around £85m.

Now, according to Bleacher Report's Dean Jones, Emery has got his eyes on the Bayern Munich winger. 

Coman has already been put to the test in three different major European leagues. Following his adventures at Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, the 22-year-old moved to Germany and currently plays for the Bundesliga champions.

Despite having signed a contract last year that ties him to Bayern until 2023, Jones revealed that Arsenal are very interested in the talented Frenchman.

When replying to a fan, who asked on Twitter whether the Gunners were looking for a winger or not, Jones wrote: "Interest in Kingsley Coman is genuine. Not sure it will happen though."

Coman, who is still at the beginning of his career and has plenty of years of football in front of him, already has a certain feeling with winning trophies. Since his debut in professional football back in 2013 with PSG, the 22-year-old has lifted a total of six league titles - that is, one every year.

The Gunners are looking to bring Coman to the Emirates before the end of the transfer window and, considering the young Frenchman's positive run in winning national leagues, it may make Arsenal fans dream of finally clinching the Premier League trophy.   

