Jurgen Klopp Admits Interest in Borussia Dortmund Starlet But Rules Out Move This Summer

By 90Min
July 22, 2018

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted he is a big fan of Borussia Dortmund starlet Christian Pulisic but says he has no intention of trying to sign the American this summer.

Klopp has strong links to Dortmund after managing the Bundesliga giants for seven years and although he is an admirer of Pulisic, who's scored 12 goals in 97 appearances for BVB, a move this summer will not be happening despite fresh rumours.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Klopp, speaking ahead of his side's pre-season friendly with Dortmund on Sunday, said as quoted by the Mirror: "He has a contract at Dortmund. That's the first problem.

"I know Christian, I liked him since he was a kid. He’s a fantastic player, it’s deserved people think highly of him, in Germany it’s the same. If he wants to play in England he has the chance to do so but he’s at a really good club already.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

"He had not his best season last year but he was a decisive player but it’s important, there’s no rush, that’s good and he wants to be the best Pulisic he can be. If he joined us, I don’t know, I like him, but we respect contracts and there’s no market I know about him.

"We did our business and Dortmund did theirs."

Pulisic is still only 19 and is seen as one of football's brightest young prospects, and is already the United States' leading light in the men's national team, while Klopp has already splashed out over £170m on boosting his squad so far this summer.

