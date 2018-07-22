Jurgen Klopp Defends Previous Transfer Quotes After Liverpool's Spending This Summer Reaches £170m

By 90Min
July 22, 2018

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted the transfer market has changed, after comments he made over Paul Pogba's £100m move to Manchester United back in 2016 were brought up.

Back then, Klopp slated the expensive move, saying: "If you bring one player in for £100m and he gets injured, then it all goes through the chimney. The day that this is football, I’m not in a job anymore, because the game is about playing together.

"Other clubs can go out and spend more money and collect top players. I want to do it differently. I would even do it differently if I could spend that money."

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

However, after Liverpool completed the signing of Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson for £66.8m, it brought the Reds' total transfer spending in the last twelve months up to £250m.


Klopp said of the criticism he received from those past comments, as quoted by Goal: "That's a problem, whatever you say, no one will forget it. It's still kind of true.

"I couldn't have imagined the world could have changed. £100m was a crazy number but since then the world changed. We signed the most expensive goalkeeper, there will be a few nice transfers [from other clubs].


"It's not about pushing my thoughts on that and not paying big money, if [Liverpool] aren't successful we have to work."

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

He explained, as much as it was clearly still his belief that transfer prices were extremely high, his primary job was to ensure that the Liverpool squad was as good as it could be, and that means spending big money.

He added: "To improve a squad like this costs money. So far it’s a really good year for us, pretty successful last year, still we need to replace players – Emre Can left, good business bringing Fabinho in. 

"Shaqiri, we saw him play in the World Cup, I know Stoke were relegated but he had a lot of good games."

GENYA SAVILOV/GettyImages

For Klopp, the criticism over his transfer hypocrisy didn't bother him one bit. He explained: "We don’t care what the world think, like Manchester United didn’t care what I thought [at the time of Pogba's signing]."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)