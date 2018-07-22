Chelsea are considering a deal for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial after Eden Hazard told the Blues he wants to leave, but Jose Mourinho's side will demand €100m from any potential suitors.

According to the Times, Bayern Munich are also interested in the France international, who scored nine goals and contributed five assists in 30 Premier League appearances as United finished second last season.

United have the option to extend Martial's contract by a further 12 months but Mourinho is open to selling the former Monaco star in order to recruit a specialist winger.

The report also claims Real Madrid want to bring in a high profile name after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Juventus, with Hazard an option and Neymar and Kylian Mbappe also being considered.

Hazard has declined to enter into contract talks in a bid to force through his move to Madrid, and Maurizio Sarri's side could be set to lose not only the Belgium international, but also his compatriot Thibaut Courtois, who is also interesting Real Madrid, and Brazil winger Willian, who has attracted several bids from Barcelona.

Chelsea are believed to be working on signing a successor for goalkeeper Courtois, who could leave for free in a year when his contract expires, and had previously been linked with Alisson Becker before the Brazilian sealed his world-record move to Liverpool.

Leicester's Kasper Schmeichel is an option with Madrid set to pay £35m for Courtois, but Chelsea want a replacement for the former Atletico Madrid loanee before they sanction any kind of sale.