Man Utd's Andreas Pereira Hoping to Impress Mourinho & Earn Spot in Squad After Decent Loan Spell

Andreas Pereira seems confident he can find favour with Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford this season following his loan spell in La Liga with Valencia.

The 22-year-old was previously the victim of Mourinho's criticism and it appeared that the youngster would go without chances to prove his worth under the former Chelsea coach. But he's back at United and hoping to impress after a solid season in Spain.

Christian Petersen/GettyImages

The midfielder scored once and assisted three goals in 23 league appearances for Valencia last term and claims to have garnered a lot of experience during his time out on loan.

"It was a very important year for me at Valencia and I learned a lot," he said via United's official website. "I had a lot of experiences out there and I am very happy to be back. I am ready to play.

"This pre-season is very important for the team. We have to prepare very well for what is coming up next and I am doing my best to get minutes, and to show that I am ready."

Andreas Pereira sensational tonight! Needs to play in a more advanced role but definitely needs to be part of the setup next season. Oh, and Chong is going to be a star!#MUFC — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) July 20, 2018

Pereira, who is capable of playing in central midfield as well as on the left or right, has told the manager that he's ready to fill in wherever he needs him to. He has also credited Michael Carrick - who now works as a coach at United after retiring from playing - with helping him improve.

"The manager asked me what position I will play and I said I will play any position he would like," he continued. "Now, I am in this position as a number six. I will try to do my best and of course everyone is helping me a lot, including the manager, by telling me what to do.

Christian Petersen/GettyImages

"Carrick is also helping me in every training session and it is very important. It is not only them, but all of the other coaches as well. They're helping me a lot and I am learning new things every day."