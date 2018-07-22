New Signing Clement Lenglet Reveals How Lionel Messi's Influence Convinced Him to Join Barcelona

By 90Min
July 22, 2018

Clement Lenglet recently completed a €35m transfer to reigning La Liga champions Barcelona from Sevilla - a dream move for any player in world football. 

And while the 23-year-old has spoken of his joy at joining the Catalan giants, he's also revealed another key component that's made him so happy to make the switch to the Nou Camp - not having to face Lionel Messi.

"I am really happy to be here, because I don't have to play against them now," Lenglet said to Barca TV, via SPORT

"[Lionel] Messi is the best in the world. He dominates games easily and can score at any moment from wherever he wants.

"If you have some luck, you can stop him a little bit, but then someone else catches you out." 

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

Thankfully for the Frenchman, he now has the opportunity to learn from the world-class players at Barcelona, including Messi and defender Gerard Pique.

He added: "When you play with good players, the adaption is a little bit easier and here every player is at the top level.

"Barça's philosophy is to bring the ball out from the back and it's the only club in the world that plays this way. Everyone has told me how incredible the city is, too, and that when you sign for Barça you never want to leave."

Lenglet joined Sevilla in 2017 from French club AS Nancy, making 73 appearances for Los Rojiblancos (scoring four goals and adding an assist). His short stint in Seville was enough to draw the attention of Barcelona, and now fans of Blaugrana will hope to see the young defender take the next step in his career.

Lenglet's arrival has also fuelled the transfer rumours surrounding fellow Barcelona defender Yerry Mina, who is reportedly looking for a move away in the search of more game time after staring for Colombia at the World Cup.

