Olivier Giroud Wants to Fight for Chelsea Place Despite Atletico Madrid Loan Rumours

Olivier Giroud has been linked with a loan move to Atletico Madrid, but the Chelsea striker wants to stay at Stamford Bridge and fight for his place under Maurizio Sarri.

The news emerged on Saturday that Atletico had entered into negotiations with Chelsea about bringing Giroud on loan to the Wanda Metropolitano, perhaps indicating that Sarri does not see the 31-year-old as part of his long-term plans.

Atlético Madrid have made an enquiry about taking Olivier Giroud on loan for the season. pic.twitter.com/ukrzzrWMxG — Transfer News (@PurelyFootball) July 22, 2018

Atletico's defensive record was the best in La Liga last season but they struggled to score goals, so they have been chasing a new striker with Nikola Kalinic and Edinson Cavani also linked.

Giroud overtook Alvaro Morata in the pecking order after joining Chelsea from Arsenal in January, but he could find himself out of the team again if Gonzalo Higuain joins the Blues, as is rumoured to happen.

Despite this, the Daily Mail reports that Giroud is determined to fight for his place and prove himself to Sarri as he did to Antonio Conte.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

His performances for Chelsea convinced Deschamps to restore him to the France team, and he was a regular in the side that won the World Cup.

Moving to Atletico would see him reunited with international teammate Antoine Griezmann, and although Giroud will resist the move, he could do worse than Atletico if he wants first team football.

LIONEL BONAVENTURE/GettyImages

Giroud has often been unfairly maligned during his time in England, but his strike rate for Arsenal was consistently among the best in the league. He scored 105 goals in six seasons at the Emirates Stadium.