Report Claims Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha Could Become a Tottenham Player in the Next Week

By 90Min
July 22, 2018

A new report has claimed that Wilfried Zaha might be about to make the switch across London to join Tottenham from Crystal Palace.

According to Rob Draper of the Daily Mail, a deal could be completed within a week as Spurs look to make their first signing of the window. In regards to a fee, the Sun are claiming Palace want around £60m for the Ivorian, who has been offered a new contract amid rumours of an exit.

Mauricio Pochettino has been an admirer of the 25-year-old and hopes to see him become a Spurs player before the end of the window on August 9. 

Tottenham fans have grown frustrated in recent weeks as they've seen close rivals make acquisitions, whilst their club appeared to remain silent. A deal for Zaha - for a big fee - would be sure to silence any signs of discontent from the Spurs faithful. 

It would also show intent from Daniel Levy which Spurs require to push on, as they prepare to enter their new home. 

Julian Finney/GettyImages

After struggling at Manchester United in 2013, Zaha was loaned out to Cardiff City before returning to Selhurst Park a year later, where he has remained ever since. 


Zaha has netted 22 times for Palace in the Premier League, assisting 23 goals. Playing predominantly from the right wing, Zaha has shown his capability to fill a central role which helped his side to avoid relegation last season.


Spurs have also been heavily linked to Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish. Tottenham are expected to pursue Grealish, who is rumoured to desire an exit from Villa Park as the Villans battle financial troubles.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)