Roma Target Arsenal Goalkeeper Following Alisson's World Record Move to Liverpool

By 90Min
July 22, 2018

After selling goalkeeper Alisson to Liverpool in a £67m deal, Serie A side Roma have identified Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech as the Brazilian's replacement.

Alisson became the most expensive goalkeeper in the world when he joined Liverpool, meaning Roma have plenty of funds to find a suitable replacement. Cech has been linked with a move away from Arsenal ever since Unai Emery secured the signing of Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

The report comes from the Sun, who claim that Monchi, Roma's sporting director, believes the club's defence is too young and needs an experienced goalkeeper in order to get the most out of the players.

Cech, 36, has been playing in major European leagues since 2002, after he left his native Czech Republic to join Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais. After excelling with the French club, Cech moved to Chelsea in 2004 and emerged as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

His time with Chelsea was brought to an end in 2015, after he was sold to Arsenal to facilitate the inclusion of Thibaut Courtois at Stamford Bridge. During his time at Chelsea, he won four Premier League titles, four FA Cup trophies, and also raised the Champions League and Europa League trophies.

Ben Radford/GettyImages

After joining Arsenal, Cech managed to add to his huge number of trophies as his side won the FA Cup in 2017. His huge trophy cabinet would be appealing to any manager, whilst his 16 years of high-level experience makes him the perfect candidate for any team who are looking for a veteran shot stopper. 

The Czech Republic international has been linked with several clubs this summer. Cech is believed to have rejected Napoli earlier this summer, whilst a spectacular return to Chelsea has also been suggested.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

After initially being replaced by Courtois at Chelsea, Cech is one of several names who have been linked with replacing the Belgian, should he leave to join Real Madrid.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)