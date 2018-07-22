Roma Target Arsenal Goalkeeper Following Alisson's World Record Move to Liverpool

After selling goalkeeper Alisson to Liverpool in a £67m deal, Serie A side Roma have identified Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech as the Brazilian's replacement.

Alisson became the most expensive goalkeeper in the world when he joined Liverpool, meaning Roma have plenty of funds to find a suitable replacement. Cech has been linked with a move away from Arsenal ever since Unai Emery secured the signing of Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen.

The report comes from the Sun, who claim that Monchi, Roma's sporting director, believes the club's defence is too young and needs an experienced goalkeeper in order to get the most out of the players.

Cech, 36, has been playing in major European leagues since 2002, after he left his native Czech Republic to join Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais. After excelling with the French club, Cech moved to Chelsea in 2004 and emerged as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

His time with Chelsea was brought to an end in 2015, after he was sold to Arsenal to facilitate the inclusion of Thibaut Courtois at Stamford Bridge. During his time at Chelsea, he won four Premier League titles, four FA Cup trophies, and also raised the Champions League and Europa League trophies.

After joining Arsenal, Cech managed to add to his huge number of trophies as his side won the FA Cup in 2017. His huge trophy cabinet would be appealing to any manager, whilst his 16 years of high-level experience makes him the perfect candidate for any team who are looking for a veteran shot stopper.

The Czech Republic international has been linked with several clubs this summer. Cech is believed to have rejected Napoli earlier this summer, whilst a spectacular return to Chelsea has also been suggested.

After initially being replaced by Courtois at Chelsea, Cech is one of several names who have been linked with replacing the Belgian, should he leave to join Real Madrid.