Ruben Neves Hails New Wolves Signing Rui Patricio as 'One of the Best in the World'

By 90Min
July 22, 2018

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves has heaped praised onto new signing Rui Patricio, describing his compatriot as one of the best players in the world.

In quotes published by Portuguese newspaper O Jogo, Neves spoke glowingly of his fellow countryman, who joined Wolves earlier in the transfer window. 

Portuguese press have been sent abroad to follow Patricio's exploits with his new club, as Nuno Espirito Santo prepares his players for the return of Premier League football to Molineux. 

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/GettyImages

Neves spoke about Patricio stating that: "He is a player capable of giving us points. He is the goalkeeper of the national team, European champion, with a very great experience and one of the best in the world. So it’s always good for any team to have such a player. Any team would like to have Rui Patrício." 

The 21-year-old spoke in detail on how he's helped the new signing adapt to life with Wolves, saying: "We had been talking for some time, ever since he knew he was coming here, to show how things are here and to explain what was needed. We get along very well and we were together in the national team too.

“Now he’s already adapted to the group. We are many Portuguese, which helps a lot, but all the people and English players are also spectacular and immensely help the new players to integrate well.” 

Neves was questioned on if he needed to convince the former Sporting CP keeper to make the switch, responding: "No, when he sent me a message he had everything more or less sorted, so it wasn’t needed to convince him. 

"Any player likes to play in the Premier League, any player dreams of coming to the Premier League and it’s not difficult to convince him to come to this league.”

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/GettyImages

Patricio watched on earlier in the week as his new club drew 1-1 with Ajax in a pre-season friendly. The keeper is expected to make his debut against Stoke City on Wednesday as preparations ramp up before the opening day visit of Everton on 11 August.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)