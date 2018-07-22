Ruben Neves Hails New Wolves Signing Rui Patricio as 'One of the Best in the World'

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves has heaped praised onto new signing Rui Patricio, describing his compatriot as one of the best players in the world.

In quotes published by Portuguese newspaper O Jogo, Neves spoke glowingly of his fellow countryman, who joined Wolves earlier in the transfer window.

Portuguese press have been sent abroad to follow Patricio's exploits with his new club, as Nuno Espirito Santo prepares his players for the return of Premier League football to Molineux.

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/GettyImages

Neves spoke about Patricio stating that: "He is a player capable of giving us points. He is the goalkeeper of the national team, European champion, with a very great experience and one of the best in the world. So it’s always good for any team to have such a player. Any team would like to have Rui Patrício."

The 21-year-old spoke in detail on how he's helped the new signing adapt to life with Wolves, saying: "We had been talking for some time, ever since he knew he was coming here, to show how things are here and to explain what was needed. We get along very well and we were together in the national team too.

“Now he’s already adapted to the group. We are many Portuguese, which helps a lot, but all the people and English players are also spectacular and immensely help the new players to integrate well.”

Neves was questioned on if he needed to convince the former Sporting CP keeper to make the switch, responding: "No, when he sent me a message he had everything more or less sorted, so it wasn’t needed to convince him.

"Any player likes to play in the Premier League, any player dreams of coming to the Premier League and it’s not difficult to convince him to come to this league.”

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/GettyImages

Patricio watched on earlier in the week as his new club drew 1-1 with Ajax in a pre-season friendly. The keeper is expected to make his debut against Stoke City on Wednesday as preparations ramp up before the opening day visit of Everton on 11 August.