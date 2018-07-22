Steve Bruce Says Aston Villa Won't Sell Spurs Target Jack Grealish at Cut Price After New Investment

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce has stated they will not let midfielder Jack Grealish leave the club for a cut price amid financial troubles.

Reported by the Independent, Grealish has been linked with a move to Tottenham, who have cited the player as one of their main targets. After missing out on promotion in the play-off final, the Midlands club have been hit hard financially - needing a reported £40m to comply with FFP regulations.

Watching Jack Grealish in an #avfc shirt one more time and he's absolutely on a different planet. It's going to be heartbreaking to see him go but he's got the world at his feet and I wish him all the best. — Villa Views (@VillaViews_) July 17, 2018

The financial troubles have left the club bracing for a mass exodus of top players as they try to recoup lost funds after a failed promotion bid. Though with new investment being confirmed earlier this week, it is now believed Villa's position has been strengthened slightly, making player exits less certain.

Villa manager, Steve Bruce, has stated that he needed to discuss potential player sales with the new investors as he prepares for the new season.

Speaking on a potential price for Villa's star man, Bruce stated that: "It’s only what somebody else is prepared to pay what he’s worth. I know for a fact from the owners, new investors, anybody wanting to buy Jack Grealish will not buy him on the cheap.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

"If we have to sell them then at least we get the right price for them and can move forward. So if anybody is going to buy one of our players now they are going to have to pay a premium.

"Until I have the conversation I can’t really answer the question. What is he worth? Who knows?

“Until I meet the new people this week then obviously all of those things will come into the equation. A week or ten days ago they were all for sale because we simply had to balance the books and pay the wages.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

"We will have more direction when I meet the new people. I’m waiting for clearance (on the meeting). It could be Tuesday. The quicker, the better. It’s a great thing for the club and it’s important the club can move forward.”