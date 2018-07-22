Werder Bremen Eyeing Move for Everton's Davy Klaassen as They Consider Club-Record Bid

German outfit Werder Bremen are reportedly looking to sign Everton midfielder Davy Klaassen this summer.

The Dutchman, who only moved from Ajax last year, hasn't lived up to expectations at Goodison Park but is still viewed as one of the best players hailing from the Netherlands. According to Deich Stube, Bremen are hoping that Klaassen's underwhelming first season in the Premier League will be to their advantage when it comes to negotiations.

Despite failing to inspire confidence on Merseyside, the player isn't expected to leave on the cheap. The report claims that Klaassen would likely join the German side as the most expensive player in their history.

The Toffees paid €27m to land the 25-year-old last summer but after a meager seven league appearances, with him scoring no goals or making a single assist, his value has plummetted.

Everton are said to be hoping to recoup at least half of their initial outlay, which could mean Bremen would have to pay around €13 or €14m. The club aren't expected to balk over the fee, however, especially after selling Thomas Delaney to Borussia Dortmund, but there are concerns given the player's dip last season.

If Klaassen can replicate the form that saw him record 44 goals and 30 assists in 126 Eredivisie appearances, then he'd surely be value for money.

His struggles at Everton aren't without reason. The midfielder was hardly given a look in by Ronald Koeman in the early going, and things hardly improved after Sam Allardyce took over.

Perhaps a spell in another league, as well as consistent playing time, could see him rediscover the form shown during his time in Holland. Yet Marco Silva could look to hand him another chance as he's likely to play a fresh system over the course of the upcoming term.