Arsenal Fans Left Baffled as Club Enters 'Advanced Talks' With Swiss Goalkeeper Yann Sommer

July 23, 2018

Stories have emerged in Spain that Arsenal are in 'advanced talks' with Switzerland international goalkeeper Yann Sommer as the club looks to wrap up their sixth signing of the summer.

It was claimed that the Gunners were fighting off interest from Barcelona in the race for the 29-year-old's signature, with the Borussia Mönchengladbach shot-stopper set to join former domestic rival Bernd Leno at the Emirates ahead of the new campaign.

But the breaking stories left Arsenal Twitter with a collective eyebrow raised in confusion, with rumours of the interest in Sommer coming weeks after the club spent over £22m on a new goalkeeper.


Some sections of the Arsenal fan base, however, appear to be keen on the idea of Sommer joining their ranks ahead of the new season.

Borussia Mönchengladbach goalkeeper Sommer is one of the most highly rated players in the Bundesliga for his position. The 29-year-old has spent four years in Germany following a move from FC Basel, going on to make 130 appearances in the top flight.

During his spell with the Foals, Sommer has kept an impressive 48 clean sheets across all competitions - just under one every three games.

However, Arsenal's pursuit of Sommer would be a strange turn given the club's transfer business so far this summer. The north Londoners already have a handful of goalkeepers in their ranks, with youngster Dejan Iliev even signing a new long-term deal.

