Arsenal Fans Left Baffled as Club Enters 'Advanced Talks' With Swiss Goalkeeper Yann Sommer

Stories have emerged in Spain that Arsenal are in 'advanced talks' with Switzerland international goalkeeper Yann Sommer as the club looks to wrap up their sixth signing of the summer.

It was claimed that the Gunners were fighting off interest from Barcelona in the race for the 29-year-old's signature, with the Borussia Mönchengladbach shot-stopper set to join former domestic rival Bernd Leno at the Emirates ahead of the new campaign.

TF-Images/GettyImages

But the breaking stories left Arsenal Twitter with a collective eyebrow raised in confusion, with rumours of the interest in Sommer coming weeks after the club spent over £22m on a new goalkeeper.

Surely makes more sense to use Martinez as number 2 and reinvest Cech & Ospina's wages... — Declan Stothard (@DLS7395) July 21, 2018





The issue however is that again, there are bigger holes and signing 2 GKs seems a bit reckless given that — Manuel (@Emma_V2) July 21, 2018

Sign a winger first — 🇩🇰Lukas Kure Hastrup🇳🇱 (@LPDK_Tweeter) July 22, 2018

Why do we need another keeper? — Lucas Torreria (@Osaimidele) July 22, 2018

At the moment we have 4 though. Cech, Leno, Martinez and Ospina. Macey and Iliev only have one more season at u23 level too. Who is actually leaving before we sign another keeper? It sounded like he was saying we needed to cut down. — Daniel Cooke (@Fudge_Bags) July 22, 2018

Some sections of the Arsenal fan base, however, appear to be keen on the idea of Sommer joining their ranks ahead of the new season.

If you buy Sommer that summer, make sure he’s nr. 1. Leno can be a good back up. — Thomas Bieri (@tomvox) July 22, 2018

Honestly? Sommer is a world class GK imo and if we were to buy him, he'd be our no.1 no doubt — Gaming Akhtar Style (@GameAkhtarStyle) July 22, 2018

Sommer would be a phenomenal #2



Hope it happens. — Frosty (@AFCFrost) July 21, 2018

Borussia Mönchengladbach goalkeeper Sommer is one of the most highly rated players in the Bundesliga for his position. The 29-year-old has spent four years in Germany following a move from FC Basel, going on to make 130 appearances in the top flight.

During his spell with the Foals, Sommer has kept an impressive 48 clean sheets across all competitions - just under one every three games.

Lukas Schulze/GettyImages

However, Arsenal's pursuit of Sommer would be a strange turn given the club's transfer business so far this summer. The north Londoners already have a handful of goalkeepers in their ranks, with youngster Dejan Iliev even signing a new long-term deal.