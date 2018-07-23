Burnley Learn Who They Will Face in Europa League Third Qualifying Round if They Beat Aberdeen

July 23, 2018

Burnley have been paired with Turkish upstarts Istanbul Basaksehir in the Europa League third qualifying round if they can get the better of Scottish side Aberdeen in the second qualifying round of the competition in the coming fortnight.

The Clarets learned their fate in the second qualifying round back in June, and with the draw for the next round taking place before they have even played a game, the club's path is already being mapped out as they aim to ultimately reach the group stage.

Basaksehir, who were only formed in 1990 and didn't play top flight football at all until 2007, finished third in Turkey's Super Lig last season ahead of 2015/16 and 2016/17 champions Besiktas. They had finished second the year before.

The Istanbul club currently boast a number of familiar names in their squad, including Arda Turan, Emmanuel Adebayor, Gokhan Inler, ex-Southampton winger Eljero Elia, Gael Clichy and veteran former Inter and Newcastle midfielder Emre Belozoglu.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Burnley's first leg against Aberdeen will take place at the Scottish Premiership club's Pittodrie home on 26th July, with the return at Turf Moor a week later on 2nd August.

The third qualifying round first and second legs will be played on 9th August and 16th August respectively. Winners will progress to a final playoff round before the group stage.

