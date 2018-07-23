Chelsea Forward Pedro Likens New 'Honest' Blues Boss Maurizio Sarri to Man City's Pep Guardiola

Chelsea winger Pedro has compared new manager Maurizio Sarri to Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola, who led his team to win the Premier League last season with a record 100 points.

Sarri arrived at the London club earlier this summer after being replaced at Italian side Napoli by Carlo Ancelotti, making him the 12th managerial appointment by owner Roman Abramovich since 2003.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

As quoted by the Mail Online, Pedro spoke about his new manager and his style of play to the press, suggesting the new man needs to be given time to implement his ideas.





He said: "It is early. It is good, these ideas, it will take time. It is the start of the pre-season. Now we have this test against Perth, then Inter and Arsenal.

Will Russell/GettyImages

"The coach is very motivating. A really good, honest coach. I knew of him and what he did at Napoli. I was not close with him but he is a very good coach with very good ideas.



"When he arrived he was very good with the players, speaking a lot and really, really hammering on the pitch his ideas. It is a very big change for the players."

The winger went on to suggest that the manager's style of play is much like Pep Guardiola's, saying ahead of the Community Shield on 5 August: "They are similar - their intensity, mentality. It is good. It will be an open game for the duration and very good to watch.

"The most important thing is to try really hard and take the manager's ideas in our mind very quickly. It is very important to do this, to test this. Maybe with these players, we can do these ideas."