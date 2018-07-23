England Hero Harry Maguire Speaks Out on Leicester City Future Amid Man Utd Interest

By 90Min
July 23, 2018

England defender Harry Maguire has admitted that he is ambitious and is keen on playing football at the highest level in response to the speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United.

The Leicester City centre-back shone brightly in the Premier League last season and his exploits during the World Cup in a Three Lions jersey has seen his popularity soar even more.

Last season's FA Cup finalists are rumoured to be monitoring the 25-year-old, with Jose Mourinho said to be keen on bringing another defender to Old Trafford this summer.

The Portuguese is understood to be targeting a central defender who has experience in a top Europen league, comfortable with the ball at his feet, and strong in the air.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

The Foxes star checks all of these boxes, plus he is an offensive threat from set pieces. 

Having returned to England following his World Cup run in Russia, the player sat down for an interview with The Sun and claimed that he wants to play football at the highest level while insisting that he is happy at Leicester and the club has been treating him well.

"Every player wants to play at the highest level. I’ve just come back from playing at a World Cup, where I really enjoyed the high pressure of the games," he said regarding the speculation over a summer move. "It was something that I really thrived off.

"Leicester have been unbelievable to me and I’m really happy there but I’m also an ambitious player and everyone wants to play at the top."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)