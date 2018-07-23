Serie A giants Inter have been told that they will have to spend €20m to sign FC Porto midfielder Héctor Herrera this summer, according to reports in Italy.

The Mexico international has one year left on his current deal at the Estádio do Dragão, something which has caught the attention of a number of clubs from across Europe.

Inter, as well as domestic rivals AS Roma, have been keeping tabs on Herrera ahead of the new campaign in the hopes that they can land the 28-year-old in a cut-price deal this summer.

And Portuguese superpower Porto have told suitors that a bid of €20m would be enough to convince them into a sale, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Herrera has spent the last five years in Portugal following a £10m move from boyhood club CF Pachuca - setting a club record departure which has since been eclipsed by former West Ham striker Enner Valencia.

Should Inter manager Luciano Spalletti give the proposed move for Herrera the green light then the midfielder would become the club's seventh signing of the summer.

I Nerazzurri have already spent big to sign Lautaro Martínez and Radja Nainggolan, while also showing their clever recruitment strategy by bringing Kwadwo Asamoah, Stefan de Vrij and Federico Dimarco to the club for a combined £6.3m.

Sassuolo star Matteo Politano has also moved to San Siro on an initial season-long loan costing roughly £4.5m, a deal which Inter have the option to make permanent next summer.