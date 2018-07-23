Report: Inter Milan Close On Signing Mexico Star Hector Herrera

Serie A giants Inter have been told that they will have to spend €20m to sign FC Porto midfielder Héctor Herrera this summer, according to reports in Italy.

By 90Min
July 23, 2018

Serie A giants Inter have been told that they will have to spend €20m to sign FC Porto midfielder Héctor Herrera this summer, according to reports in Italy.

The Mexico international has one year left on his current deal at the Estádio do Dragão, something which has caught the attention of a number of clubs from across Europe.

Inter, as well as domestic rivals AS Roma, have been keeping tabs on Herrera ahead of the new campaign in the hopes that they can land the 28-year-old in a cut-price deal this summer.

And Portuguese superpower Porto have told suitors that a bid of €20m would be enough to convince them into a sale, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Herrera has spent the last five years in Portugal following a £10m move from boyhood club CF Pachuca - setting a club record departure which has since been eclipsed by former West Ham striker Enner Valencia.

Should Inter manager Luciano Spalletti give the proposed move for Herrera the green light then the midfielder would become the club's seventh signing of the summer.

I Nerazzurri have already spent big to sign Lautaro Martínez and Radja Nainggolan, while also showing their clever recruitment strategy by bringing Kwadwo Asamoah, Stefan de Vrij and Federico Dimarco to the club for a combined £6.3m.

Sassuolo star Matteo Politano has also moved to San Siro on an initial season-long loan costing roughly £4.5m, a deal which Inter have the option to make permanent next summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)