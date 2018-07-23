Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Gives Update on Plans for Loris Karius After Reds Sign Alisson

As Liverpool have now announced the deal to bring Alisson to Anfield for a world record fee for a goalkeeper at £65m, many are wondering about the future of current number one Loris Karius.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed he has held talks with the goalkeeper, letting the German know he is still in his plans.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

As quoted by Metro, Klopp said: “He will play, of course. He is the number one for Brazil and then there is the fee. When Alisson is ready, he will be in our goal.

“We all need to help him so he can perform as good as possible. That is maybe the only difference. But for that to happen we need a strong squad around him and Loris is an outstanding goalkeeper. That’s the truth. Nothing else."

Arriving at Melwood in style. 👌😎 pic.twitter.com/GSMIGBNoQ1 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 20, 2018

Klopp still sees Karius as an important part of his squad, as he wants the German goalkeeper to push the Brazilian shot-stopper.

Karius is still living with the two errors against Real Madrid in the Champions League final which saw Liverpool lose the game 3-1.

The keeper made a similar error in the Reds' friendly against Dortmund on Sunday night as he palmed a tame shot into the path of Jacob Bruun Larsen to tap home and give the Bundesliga side a 3-1 win.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Klopp has been very active in the transfer window so far, making the signings of Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri as well as Allison.

He added: "My job, together with Michael Edwards and Mike Gordon, is to bring the best players who are available for Liverpool, if they fit in."