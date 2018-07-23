Liverpool Fans Fume as Injury-Prone Star Suffers Muscle Tear in Pre-Season Defeat

Liverpool fans have taken to social media to vent their frustrations with centre back Joël Matip after the 26-year-old limped off the pitch during a pre-season friendly against Borussia Dortmund.





The Reds were on the wrong end of a 3-1 scoreline against the German side despite taking the lead through Virgil van Dijk. Dortmund's Christian Pulisic took centre stage and scored twice on home soil before teenager Jacob Bruun Larsen rounded off the scoring late in the match.

Cameroon international Matip was forced off midway through the first half at the Bank of America Stadium with a suspected muscle injury, something which was later confirmed by manager Jürgen Klopp.





Fans were quick to express their anger at Matip's latest in a long line of injuries during his Liverpool career, something which the talented defender hasn't been able to shake off from his time at Schalke 04.

"It’s not the same injury. It’s another muscle - it looks like, hopefully, only a little tear," Klopp told the club's official website.





"We will see, but we cannot say any more about it now. It is, of course, the most negative thing about the day. It’s not cool. Things like this can happen, but you don’t want them to.





"Maybe tomorrow or the day after tomorrow we will know more, but in this moment we only know that it was too painful for him to carry on."

Liverpool still have matches against both Manchester clubs to come before heading back to Melwood, where they will prepare for their opening match of the new season against Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham at Anfield.