Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius is believed to be considering his future at the club following the arrival of AS Roma star Alisson Becker, according to reports.

It is understood that the German shot-stopper has locked horns with manager Jürgen Klopp and is now weighing up his options ahead of the new campaign.

Karius has been at the center of attention surrounding Liverpool following a string of high profile errors, none least of which came in the club's Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in Ukraine.

The 25-year-old has since made blunders in pre-season which have been getting more publicity than anyone could have expected, some of which have resulted in disgusting attacks on social media which Karius responded to on Sunday.

But Karius' decision to weigh up his options before the transfer window closes has nothing to do with his high-profile errors. Surprisingly, it is the record arrival of Alisson which has put the former Mainz goalkeeper on edge.

"Of course that's not perfect for me, but I cannot say much more about that either," Karius admitted about the Alisson signing, quoted by the Telegraph. "I do not know that, I cannot say what I'm doing right now, there's still some time left [in the transfer window]."

Despite being linked with a move for the Brazil international for the majority of 2018, Liverpool supposedly left Karius in the dark over their plans to sign a new goalkeeper this summer.

And with manager Klopp already confirming that Alisson will be in between the sticks every week for Liverpool, Karius could look for first team football elsewhere before the start of the new season.