Liverpool Target Nabil Fekir Teases Reds Fan Over Potential Switch to Anfield

By 90Min
July 23, 2018

World Cup winner Nabil Fekir could be close to completing a switch to Liverpool for a second time this summer, after the Reds reignited their interested in the playmaker. 

The French international, who is enjoying time off after helping his country to their second ever World Cup triumph, bumped into a Liverpool fan in public and teased her over a move to Anfield, as she confessed through a tweet.

The exchange included the Liverpool fan jokingly ask the Lyon player if he was going to sign for the Reds, which resulted in Fekir's response being: "Yeah yeah inshallah [God willing]." 

Fekir has been linked with a move to Merseyside for what feels like an eternity. With a fee and contract agreed earlier in the summer, which resulted in Liverpool cancelling the move after a worrying medical left the Reds wanting a lower transfer fee.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

The 25-year-old had a breakthrough season with Lyon in Ligue 1, making 30 appearances, which including him scoring 18 goals, and creating a further eight for teammates. 

It looked as though Liverpool had won the race for the playmaker when a deal was agreed for £53m, only for the move to collapse after a medical proved one of the players knees wasn't stable after a previous ACL injury. 

JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has said he is '90%' sure the player will be a Lyon player next season, but Klopp is still a keen suitor of the midfielder. 

The Liverpool boss has chosen to do his transfer business early, with the acquisitions of Naby Keita, Fabinho, Xherdan Shaqiri and Alisson all joining the Reds.

