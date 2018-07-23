Man City's Aymeric Laporte to Switch National Allegiance to Spain After France World Cup Snub

By 90Min
July 23, 2018

Aymeric Laporte had to watch the World Cup from home this summer after being snubbed by France manager Didier Deschamps despite a stellar personal season for Manchester City

During Laporte's playing days for Athletic Bilbao in La Liga, he was urged by former Spain manager Julen Lopetegui to consider switching nationalities and playing for La Roja as he had yet to make a senior appearance for the French national team. 

The back end of the Spanish national side could be a much better fit for Laporte, as it would be difficult to dethrone Raphael Varane or Samuel Umtiti from the starting squad of Les Bleus in the next few years. The Spanish defence however will likely look for a ball-playing defender to replace the likes of Gerard Pique and Sergio Ramos in future campaigns.

Laporte, who arrived at Manchester City in January for a hefty £57m, admitted to the Telegraph that he was 'jealous' of the victorious French campaign in Russia. 

Speaking from the United States where he is preparing for the upcoming season with City, Laporte talked about his feelings on seeing France win the World Cup, saying: "It was jealousy to be honest. The decisions were made and you just have to accept them. That's how it is in football.

“It didn't come as a surprise to me that I wasn't involved. I hadn't been in the previous squad that had been named without me. But it was still a little disappointing for me not to be involved."

The 24-year-old has improved his form under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola and seems keen on the upcoming season, adding: “I had a really good six months here, it's been a great move - a perfect move for me.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"Pep is the best manager in the world, he's always looking to help me get better and improve my game. He's demanding yes but it's not scary - his is a style of play that I really enjoy and I think I can improve and so can the team playing like this. 

"I'm comfortable with what he asks me to do."

