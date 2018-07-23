Middlesbrough Boss Tony Pulis Provides Update on Adama Traore's Potential Transfer to Huddersfield

July 23, 2018

Tony Pulis has admitted he won't be able to turn down a substantial bid for winger Adama Traore this summer.

The Spaniard played a key role in Middlesbrough's run to the playoffs last season, however after they failed to secure promotion to the Premier League, Traore is now being targeted by a number of clubs such as Chelsea and PSG. However, it's Huddersfield who have emerged as favourites to sign the winger.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Whilst some Boro fans may have been hoping to hold onto their star man for another season as they target promotion once again, they have been dealt some bad news today as Pulis admitted that he won't be able to fend off any big-money offers for the winger this summer.

When asked by TeesideLive whether a transfer was close to being agreed, he revealed: "No, no, no... well we can’t fight it off, if it’s gonna happen it’s gonna happen so he’s a terrific lad and someone who I’ve got the time for and a lot of respect for. 

"But football’s football, you’re at a football club who have sold players before, that’s what happens and you can accept it and the important thing is to find players who can come in and replace them if they do go."

Harry Murphy/GettyImages

Traore has spent two seasons at the Riverside Stadium, scoring five goals and assisting 10 times in 36 Championship appearances last season. Despite the ongoing speculation, he played and scored in Middlesbrough's 4-3 friendly defeat to Accrington Stanley and speaking about his performance, Pulis was full of prise for the youngster's attitude.

He added: "I think you’ve seen him work his socks off, gets stuck in, score – there’s nothing clouding his mind at the moment his attitude was first class again."

With just three weeks to go before the transfer window closes, clubs will need to act fast if they are to sign Traore before the deadline and it now looks as though Borough fans have begun looking for likely replacements for the Spaniard once he departs

