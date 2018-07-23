Newcastle Defender Chancel Mbemba Joins Porto for Undisclosed Fee

By 90Min
July 23, 2018

Newcastle have announced the sale of defender Chancel Mbemba to Portuguese side FC Porto for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old centre-back leaves St James' Park after a three-year spell, having joined the side from Belgian outfit Anderlecht in 2015.

"Defender Chancel Mbemba has completed a permanent move to Primeira Liga side FC Porto," the Toon wrote in a statement on their official website. "The DR Congo international has joined the Portuguese champions for an undisclosed fee after three years at St. James’ Park."


Mbemba only managed nine Premier League appearances for Newcastle last season, starting in seven and coming off the bench. The DR Congo international recorded a total of 59 appearances for the Tyneside outfit, scoring a solitary goal over the course of his career.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Newcastle and Porto are set to face each other in a pre-season friendly at the Estadio do Dragao nearing the end of July. Mbemba is expected to link up with his new side the same week.

